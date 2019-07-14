Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has listed wonder kid Samuel Chukwueze and Ahmed Musa for tonight’s semifinal clash against Algeria at the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa safest pair of hands, Daniel Akpeyi, retained his place in goal, while William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Jamilu Collins are listed as defenders.

Leicester City star Wilfried Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi will marshal Nigeria’s midfield, as Odion Ighalo hunts for goal in the attack.

The listed substitutes are Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, John Obi Mikel, Henry Onyekuru, John Ogu, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Abdullahi Shehu.

The tie kicks off at 8pm Nigeria time.