Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi have been axed from Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations as coach Gernot Rohr released his final 23-man list on Sunday.

The two players were unused substitutes on Saturday as Zimbabwe held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Nigeria are scheduled to travel to the Egyptian city of Ismailia later on Sunday (today), where they will continue their preparations for the Afcon before playing Senegal in another friendly contest at the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

The three-time African champions have been drawn in Group B of the continental showpiece and they will begin their campaign against Burundi in Alexandria on June 22.

They will later wrap up their group outings with fixtures against Guinea on June 26 and Madagascar on June 30.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi.

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins.

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi, Wilfred Ndidi, Okenekaro Etebo, John Ogu.

Forward: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze.