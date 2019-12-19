Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, is now with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the anti-graft said on Thursday.

Adoke, who had been out of the country for some years, arrived Nigeria on Thursday from Dubai, United Arab Emirates into the waiting arm of operatives of the EFCC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Adoke, who fled the country in 2015, has pending criminal charge brought against him by the EFCC for alleged abuse of office and money laundering in respect of the granting of the Oil Prospecting License 245 to Shell and ENI.

It would be recalled that the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo revoked the OPL 245, which the late General Sani Abacha granted Dan Etete, his then Petroleum Minister, and reassigned it to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company.

Etete’s Malabu Oil and Gas, however, reclaimed the oil block in 2006 through the court.

While Shell challenged the decision, a “fraudulent settlement and resolution” was allegedly consummated under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government, with Shell and ENI buying the oil block from Malabu in the sum of $1.1 billion.

Investigations by the EFCC into the deal revealed crimes that border on conspiracy, forgery of bank documents, bribery, corruption and money laundering to the tune of over $1.2 billion against Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep, Nigeria Agip Exploration and their officials, culminating in criminal charges against Adoke, Etete and others, which are pending at both the FCT High Court and the Federal High Court, Abuja

The absence of the defendants slowed the prosecution of the criminal charges against Adoke, Etete and four others, forcing the EFCC to obtain an arrest warrant against them on April 17, 2019.

Though Justice D. Z. Senchi of Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Abuja on October 25, 2019 vacated the arrest warrant and ordered the EFCC to serve defendants through substituted means, the Interpol on November 18, 2019 arrested the former minister in Dubai.

The EFCC said his return to Nigeria clears the way for him to answer to the charges against him.