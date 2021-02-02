The outgoing Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was among the dignitaries that welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back from his four-day official visit to his home State, Katsina.

Adamu was at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday evening for the welcome ceremony.

This comes amid speculations that the outgoing IG has already been replaced by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, from Borno State.

Sources in the Nigeria Police told The Eagle Online that Ibrahim has been taken to the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Buhari.

However, this could not be independently confirmed as at press time.

Ibrahim is said to be due for retirement next year November.

Sources said he brought sanity to the Police Academy.

Among others at the airport to welcome the President was his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.