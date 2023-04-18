Breaking: #AdamawaDecides: INEC resumes collation of governorship rerun poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the collation of results of last Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

Recall that INEC Sunday suspended collation after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Hudu Ari announced Aisha Dahiru, ‘Binani’ of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, while the exercise was still underway.

INEC immediately overruled the announcement and subsequently asked Ari to stay away from the Yola Headquarters of its office.

The decision was announced after he was invited to the Abuja Head office of the electoral body for an interrogation.

Meanwhile, the State’s Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele, Festus Okoye among other officials have been sighted at the Collation centre.