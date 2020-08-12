An acting Vice chancellor has been named for the University of Lagos by its Governing Council.

This followed the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by the Governing Council earlier on Wednesday.

A statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladejo Azeez, announced the removal of Ogundipe after a meeting of the Governing Council, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, at the premises of the National Universities Commission in Abuja.

However, Ogundipe, in a counter-statement urged the public to disregard the statement by Azeez.

He said he remains the VC of the institution.

But in another statement by Azeez at about midnight on Wednesday, he named Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Lagos as the acting Vice Chancellor.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a document circulating under the hand and signature of the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS. The letter purports to deny his removal by the Governing Council of University at its Emergency Meeting of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am in my capacity as Registrar and Secretary to Council the only custodian of the minutes of Council and the authorizing officer on behalf of Council to issue official statements pertaining to all Council Affairs.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former Vice Chancellor. The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the Governing Council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.

“I also wish to use the opportunity to inform members of the public that Council at the said meeting duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos as Vice Chancellor of the University in an Acting Capacity.”