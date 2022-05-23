Breaking: Acting AGF, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, also under probe for corruption

The newly-appointed overseer of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, allegedly has a heavy corruption dossier and is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Economic Confidential can authoritatively report.

Nwabuoku was on Sunday appointed to oversee the OAGF in the absence of suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris.

Idris has been in EFCC’s custody for over a week undergoing investigation for fraud to the tune of N80 billion.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nwabuoku will oversee the affairs of the office during the pendency of Idris’s investigation.

The Overseer of the OAGF however allegedly has massive corruption hanging on his neck from the previous positions of responsibility he held in the course of his career.

According to credible sources familiar with his antecedents, the EFCC is investigating him for a series of alleged graft allegations.

Nwabuoku is known to visit the headquarters of the anti-corruption agency on a regular basis as part of the investigation routine.

Some of the allegations against him include overpayment to himself in previous Ministries, Department and Agencies where he served.

Economic Confidential gathered that some of the properties he allegedly acquired fraudulently have been recovered by anti-corruption agencies.

One of the sources informed Economic Confidential that perhaps his major alleged financial crime was allegedly committed while he was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence, where he was said to have enriched himself with internal security funds.

He was allegedly involved in other fraudulent activities and using the Government Integrated Financial Management System to allegedly steal the salaries of Federal Government staff.

The GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting.

It was adopted as part of a wider Public Service Reform Strategy by the Federal Government of Nigeria starting in the early 2000s.

Nwabuoku was alleged to have however compromised the system and made away with humongous amount of money.

Asked to explain why the Federal Government opted to appoint a man with such questionable records to oversee an office vacated by an allegedly corrupt AGF, a top official in the Presidency said Nwabuoku was the most senior official in the office.

“He is not acting AGF, but overseeing OAGF as the most senior Director in the office,” the official declared.

Nwabuoku has few months left to reach the mandatory retirement age for civil servants.

Economic Confidential is a sister publication of PRNigeria.

