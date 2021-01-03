Ogun State Government says it has suspended the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office for alleged sexual harassment of an under-aged girl.

The government said the suspension will last pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into the allegation.

The Commissioner was alleged of sexual harassment by a 16-year-old Barakat Melojuekun.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the suspension of the commissioner is to enable him to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

The statement read, “Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.

“The government assures the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in this case.”

In the meantime, the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment.”