The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested negative for Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, on Saturday.

Ikpeazu had earlier in the week showed visible signs of recovery from the virus when he was spotted in a video playing table tennis.

Kalu said in the statement on Saturday: “To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).”