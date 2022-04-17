Breaking: Abia:  ‘Abacha’ emerges State Chairman OUK Movement 

The OUK Movement, Abia’s largest socio-political ideological group, on Sunday appointed Hon. Ojisi Iro Ogbaja as the State chairman of the organisation to pilot the affairs of the group.

The appointment of Hon. Ojisi popularly known as “Abacha” was officially ratified at a special leadership meeting presided over by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at the conference room hall, Camp Neya country home of the former Governor.

The meeting comprised the attendance of the State executive council of the group, Local Government Chairmen and their secretaries.

Prior to the announcement of its New State Chairman, the leadership of the organisation had initially held a closed door meeting to deliberate on a number of issues where it was agreed to appoint Hon. Ojisi as the state’s new leader.

Following the agreement, Leader of the organisation Senator Orji Kalu made the announcement during the formal commencement of the leadership meeting at 1:35 PM. Shortly after his introductory remarks, Orji Kalu thanked the Acting Chairman, Barr. Sam Ogbonna for steering the affairs of the group pending the emergence of a substantive State Chairman.

Leaders present in a unanimous agreement gave their votes of support for Ojisi’s appointment after which Kalu asked the new chairman to mount the podium and address leadership and to formally take his seat.

Others present at the meeting include; Hon Perfect Okorie, APC State woman Leader Ezinne Udo Uduma; Abia State House of Assembly Minority Leader,Hon. Chijioke Chukwu; Chief Daniel Eke; OUK Movement state Secretary, Emezue N. Ugonne; OUK Movement women leader, Hon Ijeoma Okorie among others.

Hon. Iro Ogbaja is a former Local Government Council. Prior to his appointment, he was the state publicity secretary of the group and he hails from Nkporo, Ohafia LGA, Abia North in Abia state.

Recall the former state coordinator of the group Engr. Agu Ndukwe Orji, had departed from the group as a result of his political defection.

The OUK Movement, which stands for Orji Uzor Kalu Movement, is the official national support group of the former Abia State governor.