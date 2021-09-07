Breaking: Abductors free Katsina SSG’s brother after six days

Kabir Muhammed, the septuagenarian brother of Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr. Muhammad Inuwa, abducted last Wednesday, has been released by his abductors.

The spokesman for the SSG, Kabir Yar’Adua, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

He said, ” Yes, the old man has been released and no dime was paid for his release.”

It was learnt that the elder Muhammed, 78, was rescued following the arrest of those alleged to be informants to the abductors, including the father of the abductors’ leader.

Sources said when the abductors were contacted and were told that the father of their leader had already been arrested, the abductors agreed to free the elderly Muhammed.

A top security source also disclosed that, “The abductors released the elder Muhammed on Monday night and he has reunited with the family.

“Nothing was paid as ransom, as we released the father of the leader of the abductors after the victim was released to us, unharmed.”

The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, has yet to comment on the development.

The elder Muhammed was kidnapped last Wednesday on his farm located at Daftau community, in Danmusa council area.