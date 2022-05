The Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Recall that the Prelate of the Methodist Church as earlier reported was abducted by gunmen on Sunday in Abia State.

Kanu was abducted alongside his Chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Jeremiah Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark.

More details on this news website soon.