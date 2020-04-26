Nigeria has recorded 91 more COVID-19 cases.

The result of tests conducted on April 26, 2020 in Nigeria’s testing centres was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in the early hours of Monday.

According to the compilation, Lagos led with 43 cases, while Sokoto, Taraba, Kaduna and Gombe had eight, six, five and five persons confirmed infected.

There were three cases each in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Rivers and Bauchi States.

While Osun State has two cases, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Kebbi had one each.

According to the NCDC, as at 11:50pm on April 26, Nigeria had 1,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 239 successfully treated and discharged and 40 deaths recorded.