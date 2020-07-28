Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 624 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the latest figures on its Twitter handle.

Eighteen states accounted for the new cases.

Lagos returned to the top of the table with 212 cases, while Oyo, Niger, Kano and Osun States accounted for 69, 49, 37 and 37 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recorded 35 new infections, while Plateau, Gombe, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Delta States accounted for 34, 33, 28, 28, 17 and 10 cases.

Other states with new infections are Katsina, 9; Ogun, 8; Rivers, 7; Ondo, 5; Kaduna, 4; and Nasarawa, 2.

The figures also revealed that so far the country has had 41,804 cases, with 18,764 discharged and 868 deaths.