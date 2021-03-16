A lecturer in the Department of Business Management of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, had been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old student of the school (name withheld).

The 41-year-old lecturer was picked up by operatives of the Command following a complaint lodged at Ota Area Command by parents of the 17-year-old victim.

The parents said their daughter called them on the phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

But on getting to the Ukenna’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, Assistant Commissioner of Police Muyideen Obe, swiftly deployed his JWC team to the school, where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of Ukenna to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.