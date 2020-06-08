Six staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission have been confirmed positive for Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed on the Twitter handle of the Commission in the early hours of Monday.

The six staff were said to be part of the 33 in the office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, tested for COVID-19.

However, Ojougboh was said to have tested negative.

The tweet said: “As NDDC headquarters staff undergo isolation and Covid19 screening, six of 33 staff members in the Office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, have tested positive to Covid-19. However, Dr Ojougboh tested negative.”

The headquarters had earlier been shut down following the confirmation that one of its Directors, Elder Ibanga Bassey Etang, died from complications arising from COVID-19.