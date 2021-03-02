Some of the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State have been freed by their abductors, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

While the number of students recorded to have been taken away by the gunmen was put at 317, those freed as at press time were said to be 279.

According to the NAN report in the early hours of Tuesday, the freed students arrived Government House, Gusau at about 4am on Tuesday.

Governor Bello Matawalle had on Monday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on the issue.

Matawalle had on Sunday revealed that the state knew those behind the kidnapping.