Breaking: 22 killed, 14 injured in fresh Plateau violence

No fewer than 22 persons have been confirmed killed and 14 injured in a fresh clash in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed this in a statement by its Commissioner, Edward Egbuka, on Saturday.

According to available information, the clash occurred on Saturday between hoodlums along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Egbuka said in the statement: “On 14/08/2021 at about 0928hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths and their sympathisers along Rukuba Road of Jos North LGA attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful who were coming back from the Annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading to Ikare in Ondo State.

“Unfortunately, twenty-two (22) persons were killed and Fourteen injured in the attack.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police personnel, the military and other sister agencies were immediately mobilized to the scene where seven victims were rescued and six suspects arrested.”

In addition to the statement, Egbuka and the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali, have visited the scene of the clash.

Egbuka said those that perpetrated the dastardly act and others that incited it will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Twelve suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violent clash.

They were nabbed by operatives of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

Ali in a statement signed by Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, Military Information Officer, said the violence led to the death of some commuters in the area and many sustained injuries.

He said: “Troops of the Operation Safe Haven earlier today 14 August 2021 swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked Jos North Junction along Rukuba road in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and attacked some commuters.

“Troops immediately mobilized to the scene and restored normalcy. Some persons including innocent commuters lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while others with varying degree of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care. Their condition is being closely monitored.

“Twelve suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others who took part in perpetrating the heinous act. Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation.”