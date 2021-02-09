Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 21 deaths from the Coronavirus Disease, just as the figure of new infections rose from Monday’s.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the data from the pandemic for Tuesday on its Twitter handle.

The data, which was release late on Tuesday, showed that the number of new infections went up from 640 on Monday to 1,056 on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, topped the list of states with new infections with 214 new cases.

Osun State followed with 120 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory reported 116 and Plateau State, 88.

Other states with new infections included Ebonyi-75, Kwara-73, Gombe-70, Ondo-57, Rivers-47, Akwa Ibom-38, Edo-25, Oyo-23 and Kano-22.

Others were Delta-19, Katsina-18, Borno-16, Nasarawa-13, Ekiti-8, Ogun-8, Bauchi-4, Benue-1 and Jigawa-1.