Breaking: 2027: PDP zones presidential ticket to South

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election to the South.

The decision was taken at the 102nd Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The party also retained its chairmanship position in the North as the NEC affirmed Umar Damagum as the party’s national chairman.

Damagum emerged as acting national chairman of the party in March 2023 following a Benue State High Court order that confirmed the removal of former Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Before his appointment, Damagum was the PDP National Deputy Chairman (North).

In his acceptance speech, Damagum expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for the confidence reposed in him and the National Working Committee (NWC).

Also Read:

He said, “Before now, I thought all we were doing was not being appreciated. This gesture is not just for me, but for the entire NWC. I owe it to them.

“To have navigated this party this far, we came in at a time when things were very hard, but to the glory of God, we are still intact as one indivisible party,” he added.

Post Views: 40