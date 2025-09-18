Breaking: 2026 World Cup: At last, FIFA queries South Africa for breach of regulations

At last, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has officially opened disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena for allegedly breaching disciplinary regulations during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

This stems from featuring Mokoena in South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho on March 21, 2025 in Polokwane despite being suspended.

The 28-year-old midfielder had picked up two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers: First against Benin in November 2023 and again against Zimbabwe in June 2024, which, under FIFA rules, should have resulted in a one-match ban.

In a letter to SAFA dated September 15, 2025 and seen by the SABC, FIFA confirmed that both the player and the association are facing charges related to the fielding of an ineligible player.

The case has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which has given SAFA and Mokoena six days to submit their response.

If found guilty, South Africa could be forced to forfeit the result of the match, handing Lesotho a 3-0 win on paper.

Additional sanctions such as fines or suspensions could also follow.

Such a ruling would see Bafana Bafana level on 14 points with Benin after eight matches, but stay top of Group C thanks to a superior goal difference (+6 to Benin’s +4).

Lesotho, meanwhile, would move from six to nine points, but remain fifth, two points behind Nigeria and Rwanda, who are both tied on 11 points.

This development now places pressure on coach Hugo Broos and his men, who must defeat Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final two qualifiers in October to guarantee qualification, assuming Benin do not drop points against Rwanda and Nigeria, who themselves must win both games and hope South Africa falter.

SAFA has yet to issue an official statement on the case.

