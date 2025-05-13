Breaking: 2025 UTME Review: JAMB fixes date, invites stakeholders

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced Thursday, May 15, 2025 as date to review the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) process following a flood of complaints from candidates and parents across Nigeria.

JAMB said it is in furtherance of its commitment to achieve public confidence in its processes, especially against the recent outcry that trailed the 2025 UTME results.

The Eagle Online recalled that the Board had acknowledged receiving an unusual volume of complaints concerning inconsistencies in the results released on Friday, May 10.

In response, JAMB, on Monday, May 12, disclosed that the board is fast-tracking its annual system review, a comprehensive analysis of the examination process that typically occurs months after the exercise.

The review, according to JAMB, encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release.

The statement explains that during the examination phase, the board certified that every candidate was afforded the opportunity to sit for the test.

Should any technical issues arise, the board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

In the latest development, JAMB said it is set to address the concerns from the 2025 UTME, adding that it has invited experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, chief external examiners who are heads of tertiary institutions, and the Educational Association and Research Network in Africa as panel members for the review slated for Thursday.

Other panel members, according to a letter of invitation signed by Fabian Benjamin, the spokesman at JAMB, are:

All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS)

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS)

Vice Chancellors of Universities

Rectors of Polytechnics

Provosts of Colleges of Education

Other support staff of the Board attached to the Panel.

Speaking on the role of the Review Panel, the Board explained “It is to appraise the conduct of the examination with the mandate to identify challenges, if there are any, and proffer relevant recommendations to prevent a recurrence.”

“The Review panel is to, among others, assess the release of the 2025 UTME,” the statement added.

However, it noted that membership of the panel is at no cost to the Board.

The 2025 UTME results indicated that more than 78 percent of candidates scored below 200 marks out of the 400 maximum obtainable marks.

This however, has been generating criticisms about the overall performance and the integrity of the examination process.

JAMB has urged the public to remain patient, as the review progresses.

The board assured that any identified issues will be addressed in line with the board’s commitment to maintaining its examination integrity.

