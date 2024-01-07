Breaking: 2024 Hajj: NAHCON, Saudi sign Hajj MoU

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has consolidated its commitment to a seamless Hajj this year.

This is evident as NAHCON just signed a Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, announced this in a press release she signed on Sunday.

The signing ceremony, Usara said, was held in Jeddah and had in attendance key representatives from Nigeria, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, NAHCON Ag. Chairman/CEO.

The host country’s contingent was led by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Taufiq Al-Rabiah.

Saudi Minister, Dr Rabiah, in his remarks at the signing, acknowledged the challenge of space in Mina and assured that efforts are being made to maximise the use of the available two million square metres for the over two million pilgrims performing Hajj annually.

He expressed the Ministry’s support for all measures, aimed at giving pilgrims the best services, pledging to visit Nigeria soon.

Other participants from Nigeria include: Nigerian Consul-General in Jeddah, Ambassador Bello Hussaini Kazaure, Senior officers from the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and NAHCON.