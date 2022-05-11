Breaking: 2023: Tinubu submits presidential Nomination form

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted his Expression of interest and Nomination forms for the party’s presidential ticket in 2023.

The forms were submitted on his behalf by a team of supporters led by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) over a week ago picked the nomination forms for Tinubu ahead of the May 30 APC presidential primary.

The APC presidential hopeful was far away in Saudi Arabia Kingdom, performing lesser Hajj, (Umrah) when his supporters obtained the form at the Abuja headquarters of the APC.