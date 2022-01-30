Breaking: 2023: Tinubu arrives UK, begins consultations + Photos

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom for consultations with Nigerians and the international community on his ambition of ruling the country.

The former Lagos State Governor departed Nigeria on Friday, with fears that he had returned to the UK for medical reasons.

Tinubu was in the UK for an extended period last year for a surgery on his leg.

However, his spokesman, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, said that the trip to the UK by Tinubu was in furtherance of his ambition of taking over the leadership of the country from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to photographs made available by the Tinubu Media Office, the top politician begun his consultations in the UK with a meeting with some officials of the UK chapter of the APC.

The meeting was held on Sunday in London.