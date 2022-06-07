Breaking: 2023: Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi dumps APC

The Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi has defected from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Kebbi State.

His special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Jamil Gulma confirmed the defection saying, the “Senate Leader Dr Yahaya Abdullahi will on Wednesday by 9 am leave Abuja for Kebbi and proceed to Kamba local government to formally declare for PDP and to possibly indicate his interest to contest his present seat.”

Dr Yahaya who participated in the APC’s Kebbi governorship primaries was reported to have scored Zero votes, an outcome which he had since rejected and described as “shambolic” and a child’s play.

Political watchers consider the belated defection as having connection with the governorship primaries and several failed truces by the national leadership of the ruling APC.