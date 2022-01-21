BREAKING: 2023: PDP Governors, party Leaders gather at Lagos for Lagos rally

The opposition PDP is currently holding a grand gathering of its members across the country, in Lagos.

Tagged Lagos For Lagos rally, the gathering has in attendance all the PDP Governors in the southern parts of the country.

The rally which is underway in Lagos Island is to witness defection of many APC stalwarts to the opposition PDP.

The PDP grand assemblage is also graced by a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, a former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the present PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu among others.

More shortly…