Breaking: 2023: Ex-Senate President, Saraki declares interest to contest

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidency.

His declaration is coming after the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, Senate Chip Whip Orji Kalu and former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha declared similar interest.

The former Kwara State Governor said he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

Saraki, born on December 19, 1962, is the son of Second Republic Senator, late Olusola Saraki.

He was first elected into the Senate in 2011 and emerged Senate President in 2015.

Saraki who posted on his official Facebook page, said: “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE!”

