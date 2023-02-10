Breaking: 2023: Court sacks Abacha as Kano PDP governorship candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP governorship candidate in Kano State..

The court, in a ruling Friday, set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognized Abacha as the PDP flag bearer in the state.

It held that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), remains the valid governorship candidate.

Delivering the unanimous judgement, Justice Usman Musale-led three-man panel held that Abachai had no locus standi to challenge the primary that produced Wali since he never participated in the primary election.