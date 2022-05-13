Breaking: 2023: Buhari meets with the aspiring Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with some of his Ministers vying for various elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The roll call of the Ministers in attendance includes: Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Goodwill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs); Abubakar Malami (Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation).

Other Ministers in attendance are that of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Ogbonnaya Onu; Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen; Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Tayo Alasoadura.

Recall that President Buhari, had in a circular, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, officially written Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefelie, and heads of agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, among others seeking to contest the 2023 general elections to resign on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Similarly, Buhari had after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed directed all his aspiring Ministers to in line with the amended Electoral Act resign their appointment on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

As of Wednesday, only Akpabio, Nwajinuba and Onu had tendered their resignation letters.