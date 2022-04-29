Breaking: 2023: Atiku, Saraki, Anyim, others screened by PDP presidential aspirants panel

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential screening panel had screened a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other aspirants in Abuja.

Other PDP aspirants who have faced the panel Friday are a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; a United States based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

Incumbent Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is also being screened as at the time of filling this report.

Also awaiting their turn to be screened are: a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

