Breaking: 2023: APC shifts presidential primary date

The presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been shifted to Sunday, May 29, 2022.

APC National Working Committee (NWC) National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka while addressing newsmen Wednesday in Abuja disclosed that the party has approved a revised timetable and schedule of activities.

He disclosed: “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has made and approved a revised timetable schedule of activities for the House of Assembly, National Assembly and Governorship primaries.

“And appeals that arise from that governorship and House of Representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday May 26, 2022. The Senate and House of Assembly primaries will now take place on Friday to the 17th May 2022.”

Morka added that the election appeals for Governorship and the House of Representatives would take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries would take place on May 28, 2022.

“Our special convention on presidential primaries will now take place between Sunday 29th May to Monday 30th of May 2022,” he indicated.

When asked about the mode of election for the presidential primary, the party spokesperson said that would be made known in the guidelines that would be made available by the party.

He added that the party has not taken any decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party to the North East as being rumoured on social media.

“There’s no such decision made by the National Working Committee” Morka said.

Also when asked if former President Goodluck Jonathan has submitted his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms has been speculated, the APC Spokesman replied: “I am not aware.”

Recall that the primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

The revision of the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2023 general election is the third review in two weeks.