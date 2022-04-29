Breaking: 2023: APC National Chair declares party is yet to zone its presidential ticket

In what looks like launching a new controversy, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Friday declared it is yet to zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu disclosed this while speaking to State House Correspondents after presenting the party’s candidate for the Ekiti governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the Ekiti State’s Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Kebbi State’s Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Atiku Bagudu and National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Adamu’s rather surprising declaration might not be unconnected to the critical Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) Thursday call, asking major political parties to throw the contest for their presidential tickets open to all regions, asserting that the zoning system was no longer fashionable and desirable in the country’s growing democracy..

The APC National Chair himself is a product of zoning as the party recently swapped its national offices between North and South, leading to the emergence of Adamu from the North Central as the national chairman.

Recall that Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai just before the party’s National Convention, said that even though the APC had not decided on zoning, the presidential ticket and the swapping of national offices was an indication of where its presidential candidate would come from.

However, when asked where the APC would be zoning its presidential ticket to, Adamu replied, taking such decision would be the job of the entire party, which he said was bigger than himself as the Chairman.

Adamu said: “I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be”.