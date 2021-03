A Paul Onuachu’s last gasp effort earned former African champions, Super Eagles, victory over THE Republic of Benin in A 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying tie in Porto Novo on Saturday.

The Genk forward struck in the 93rd minute of the tie as Nigeria qualified for the African Cup of Nations with one game to spare.

With the victory, the Nigerian side ended an eight-year home unbeaten record of the Beninoise.

Details later.