African champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigers, have extended their winning run at the ongoing 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in Tunisia.

The Nigerian lads outdunked their Malian counterparts by 76-56 points.

Nigeria led the quarters by 24-8, 18-17, 20-16 and 14-15.

They maintained their 100 per cent record at the tournament after having beaten South Sudan and Rwanda in the previous group games.