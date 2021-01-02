The Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward.

The Alaafin, who arrived the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Aya’ba Memunat and Aya’ba Folasade, on Saturday at 3:50pm, was ushered into the inner chamber of the wife of the Soun, Aya’ba Olaronke Oyewumi.

Speaking, Oba Adeyemi stressed that he was in the Ogbomoso palace to seek counsel from the nonaganerian monarch among other issues.

In his remarks, Oba Oyewumi, who expressed delight on the visit, said the last visit of the Alaafin was around 20 years ago.

The visit lasted 25 minutes.