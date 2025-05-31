Breaking: 20 Kano representatives at National Sports Festival die in road accident

Tragedy on Saturday struck as 20 members of the Kano contingent died in a ghastly auto crash while returning from the just concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the vehicle conveying the contingents was involved in the crash in Dakatsalle town, 50 kilometres into the ancient city of Kano.

The Chairman of the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, Zahraddeen Saleh, confirmed the incident.

Saleh said those who died included athletes, journalists, medical personnel and administrators.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Mustapha Kwankwaso, has also confirmed the incident in an official statement made available to newsmen in the state.

He said others who sustained injuries were responding to treatment.

Kwankwaso expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate motor accident involving members of the Kano State contingent to the National Sports Festival – Gateway 2024 held in Ogun State.

“On behalf of the Kano State Government and the good people of the state, I extend heartfelt sympathies to the affected athletes, officials, and their families.

“This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano,” Kwankwaso stated.

He described the incident as a moment of mourning for the entire state, adding that the government stands firmly with the affected individuals and will ensure they receive the necessary medical attention and support.

Kwankwaso also appreciated the efforts of first responders and medical personnel attending to the victims and assured the public that a full report of the incident will be received and appropriate actions taken.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the Kano State Government to the welfare and safety of all athletes and officials who represent the state in national and international sporting engagements.

