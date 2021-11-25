Break silence conspiracy on gender-based violence, governor’s wife advocates

Dr Amina Bello, the wife of Niger governor and Chairperson of the State Gender-Based Management Committee, says conspiracy of silence on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) must end.

Bello also said that efforts would continue to be intensified in collaboration with stakeholders to end all forms of GBV in the state.

She said this while inaugurating activities lined up to commemorate the 2021 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Thursday in Minna.

Bello noted that the rise in the conspiracy of silence on GBV cases was disturbing and called for urgent action.

She enjoined parents, traditional and religious leaders to redouble efforts in instructing their subjects against all forms of violence against women.

The governor’s wife called for enactment of stiffer penalties for perpetrators of GBV in Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme for this year’s 16- days of activism is “Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now”

Some of the activities lined up for the celebration include; free testing and counselling, advocacy visit to some schools and advocacy walk, among others.