The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Upstream has suspended the hearing of a case of alleged breach of contract between Agip and DE COON Services Limited.

The Chairman of the committee, Musa Adar (APC-Sokoto), made the announcement at a hearing on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the DE COON Services Limited, a Nigerian company, had petitioned the House, accusing Agip of refusing to pay $16 million for a contract it had implemented for the company.

The committee had on July 29, 2020 summoned Agip, NNPC and Oando to appear on Wednesday to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegation.

Adar explained that the committee was suspending the hearing because Agip had raised concerns over attending the hearing for fear of COVID-19.

He, however, said Agip was willing to appear online and make submissions on the accusation.

Adar said following the willingness of Agip to resolve the matter and the need to respect the COVID-19 guidelines, the committee would suspend hearing for two weeks and allow the parties to settle amicably.

“However, if the parties fail to reconcile their differences within the time given, a full public hearing will commence on the matter in this hall,” he said.