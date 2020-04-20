Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, may seal a transfer deal with a South American side as another Brazilian club, Porto Alegre, have indicated interest in the combative midfielder.

Porto Alegre, also known as Porto Alegre Futebol Clube, according to media reports, would slug it out with Botafogo for the signature of the former Chelsea star.

Mikel terminated his contract with the Turkish club Trabzonspor in March amid the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Porto Alegre, owned by former footballer and Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto Assis, have to dislodge Botafogo with an improved offer.

Botafogo offered Mikel a contract worth $2 million plus (N766 million) per 18 months.

Check revealed that Porto Alegre, founded on June 10, 2003, has only Brazil nationality in their current squad.

The club, founded as Lami Futebol Clube, won its first title same year of its formation.