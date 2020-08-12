Brazilian top flight club Atletico Goianiense have obtained permission to field four players who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Globoesporte website said on Wednesday.

The club said the players were in the final stages of the infection and had already complied with all quarantine measures ahead of a match with Flamengo.

The report said Brazilian authorities agreed they would no longer pose a risk to others.

Two dozen confirmed positive tests had already rocked the start of the Brazilian football season as the country battles one of the highest caseloads in the world.

Top flight Goias had 10 players test positive prior to a match against Sao Paulo, which was postponed.

Media reports say at least 150 top flight players have in fact tested positive.

A third division match was also postponed after 12 players tested positive.

Brazil has recorded over 100,000 deaths in connection with COVID-19.

More than three million people have been infected with the virus.

dpa/NAN.

—