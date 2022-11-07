Brazil unveil 26-man squad for the World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his 26-man squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and people are already labelling the Selecao as this winter’s favourites to lift the famous trophy.



Looking at his squad list, veteran full-back Dani Alves is perhaps the biggest surprise from Monday afternoon’s announcement. The 39-year-old, who has made 124 caps for Brazil, currently plays for Liga MX club UNAM.



He joins fellow full-backs Alex Sandro, Danilo and Alex Telles in the squad.



In terms of Premier League talent, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli makes the cut, despite previous claims of him missing out, while Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Fabinho and Lucas Paqueta also feature.





Here is the 26-man squad in full:



Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras)



Defenders: Daniel Alves (Pumas) Danilo (Juventus) Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Alex Telles (Sevilla) Bremer (Juventus), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea)



Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool) and Fred (Manchester United) Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)



Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) and Vini Jr (Real Madrid)



Brazil will face Serbia in their World Cup opener on November 24, before coming against Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.



Lionel Messi has named Brazil as one of his favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar.



And despite their recent run of poor form under Gareth Southgate ahead of the tournament, the Paris Saint-Germain forward tipped England to go far in Qatar.



He told RMC Sport: “As for the favourites, there are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain. And I’m sure I’m forgetting some.



“But if I have to keep one or two, today I think Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup.”







