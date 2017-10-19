The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Brazil, Russia set for pre-World Cup friendly

By Bowale Odutola

Brazil will play Russia in March in a pre-World Cup friendly in Moscow.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said its Russian counterpart hasn’t yet chosen a stadium for the March 23, 2018 match.

Brazil was the first team to qualify for the tournament in Russia.

The five-time World Cup champions finished at the top of the CONMEBOL table and have yet to lose an official match under coach Tite, who took over last September.

Brazil will also play Japan, England and Germany in their preparations.


