Host Brazil have won their fourth crown of the Under 17 FIFA World Cup, following a 2-1 win over Mexico in the final at Brasilia’s Estadio Bezerrao.

The Brazilians have now moved within one title of equalling record holders, Nigeria, though this was their first since 2003.

It also may have been the sweetest, given that the South Americans became only the second team to top the competition as hosts – the first, interestingly enough, was Mexico eight years ago.

For the second straight match, Lazaro was Brazil’s super sub.

On Thursday, he capped his side’s comeback against France in the semi-final by bagging the winning goal in the 89th minute.

On Sunday, the No 20 left it even later.

Brazil fell behind in the 66th minute when Bryan Gonzalez beat adidas Golden Glove winner Matheus Donelli with a superbly-directed header.

A Kaio Jorge penalty goal brought Brazil roaring back 18 minutes later, and Lazaro’s volleyed, close-range strike three minutes into second-half stoppage time sealed the trophy for the hosts.

In the third-place match, France rode Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga’s hat-trick to victory over European rivals, Netherlands.

Both teams benefitted from the reintroduction of their captains, who missed their respective semi-finals.

Oranje field general Kenneth Taylor assisted the opening goal of the match, flicking a pass over the French defence to play Mohamed Taabouni in on goal.

France captain Lucien Agoume countered with an incisive through ball seven minutes later, which eventually led to Kalimuendo-Muinga’s first goal.

The Paris Saint-Germain starlet scored two more in the second period en route to Les Bleuets’ bronze medal finish.