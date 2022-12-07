Brazil legend Pele showing ‘progressive improvement’ in hospital

Brazil legend Pele is showing signs of “progressive improvement” in hospital according to his doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

He was admitted to hospital last week, with a previous report claiming that he had been moved to end-of-life care.

This was said to be after the 82-year-old legend’s chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer had been suspended.

It has since been confirmed that Pele is receiving treatment for a respiratory infection aggravated by coronavirus.

Despite initial fears about Pele’s health, doctors provided a positive update on Saturday, stating that the Brazilian is responding well to treatment.

A statement on Pele’s official Instagram account read: “I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual.

“I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy.

“And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too.”

Pele’s doctors have since provided a further update on his condition, revealing on Tuesday that he is showing “progressive improvement” in his recovery.

A statement read: “The patient continues to show progressive improvement in his general condition, in particular the respiratory infection.

“He remains in a standard room, with stable vital signs, conscious and with no new complications.”

Pele has received support from across the globe as he recovers in hospital, with the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Rivaldo all publicly expressing their best wishes to the footballing icon.

Brazil, meanwhile, paid tribute to their all-time record goalscorer when fans and players displayed banners before and after their 4-1 victory over South Korea in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Pele, who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is the only player in history to win the World Cup three times, lifting the prestigious Jules Rimet trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.





