Brazil enters three days of mourning for Pele, funeral plans announced

Brazil has entered a three-day period of mourning following the death of football icon Pele on Thursday.

The legendary former forward passed away at the age of 82 following multiple organ failures as a result of the colon cancer he had been battling.

Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, spent the final month of his life in hospital.

Outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has declared a three-day period of mourning in memory of the only three-time World Cup winner.

Details of Pele’s funeral plans have also been released, with the former Santos stalwart’s coffin to be placed in the centre of the Brazilian club’s pitch at dawn on Monday.

Members of the public, politicians, authorities and celebrities are then expected to have 24 hours from 10am on Monday to visit the coffin and say their own private farewells to a man nicknamed ‘The King of Football’.

A parade will then be held on Tuesday which will see his coffin carried through the streets of Santos, including the neighbourhood where his 100-year-old mother still lives.

Pele will then be laid to rest in a private burial service.

The 2000 FIFA player of the century lifted the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 1958 before establishing himself as the greatest of all time up to that point as the star of perhaps the best team ever 12 years later.

Pele is also recognised as scoring a world-record 1,282 goals in 1,366 games, although that total does include non-competitive fixtures and youth games.

A host of the biggest names in football, sport and beyond have paid tribute to one of the most famous, most successful and greatest sportsmen of all time.