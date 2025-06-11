Brazil, Ecuador book spot in 2026 FIFA World Cup – Updated list of qualified countries

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is well underway as countries across the globe battle for a spot in what will be the largest edition of the tournament yet.

Set to take place in North America, this World Cup marks a historic first: 48 teams will compete for football’s most coveted trophy, expanding from the traditional 32-team format.

A Homecoming for North America

The United States will welcome the World Cup back to its shores for the first time since 1994, co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

As hosts, all three nations receive automatic invitations to compete, bypassing the qualification process.

Their inclusion sets the stage for a diverse and widely anticipated competition across the continent.

Asia Leads the Way

Japan was the first team to officially punch their ticket to the tournament, defeating Bahrain on March 20 in Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying. The win secured their spot among the top two in their group, ensuring their return to the global stage.

In a series of breakthroughs, other AFC nations followed. Iran confirmed qualification after a hard-fought 2–2 draw with Uzbekistan, who, in turn, celebrated a historic first-time qualification. Jordan also earned their first-ever World Cup berth, while South Korea ensured their place with a 2–0 win over Iraq in June.

Oceania’s Best Steps In

New Zealand clinched their place as Oceania champions with a decisive win over New Caledonia in March 2025, continuing their dominance in the region.

South America Sends Its Finest

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina were the sixth team to qualify, doing so even before their final match in March. A goalless draw between Uruguay and Bolivia was enough to secure La Albiceleste’s passage, with Lionel Messi likely to make one last run on the international stage.

Brazil, the only country to appear in every World Cup since its inception in 1930, upheld their legacy with a win over Paraguay on June 10. They were quickly followed by Ecuador, who also earned a spot in the tournament.

Australia Keeps the Streak Alive

Australia extended their World Cup appearance streak to six consecutive tournaments by clinching qualification through AFC play, continuing their strong form on the global stage.

World Cup 2026: Every Country Qualified So Far

Invited Teams (Hosts):

· United States

· Canada

· Mexico

Qualified Teams:

· Japan

· New Zealand

· Argentina

· Iran

· Uzbekistan

· South Korea

· Jordan

· Brazil

· Ecuador

· Australia

