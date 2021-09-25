Brazil call up eight EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

Brazil have called up eight England-based players for October’s triple-header of South American 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This has come amid hopes of a resolution to a stand-off with English Premier League clubs.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday that the 30-man squad has Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Ederson, and Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho.

It also includes Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Fred of Manchester United, Leeds United’s Raphina and Tottenham’s Emerson Royal.

Head coach Tite also named five Brazil-based players for the fixtures against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

The announcement comes after Premier League clubs barred their Brazilian players from taking part in September’s World Cup qualifiers because of England’s coronavirus quarantine rules.

It is understood world football governing body FIFA is close to reaching an agreement with the British government to exempt Brazilian players from quarantine upon their return.

“We’ve had lots of positive meetings with FIFA, the Premier League and the British government, and we trust that there will be a positive solution next week,” Brazil’s national team coordinator Juninho Paulista said.

Brazil will meet Venezuela in Caracas on October 7, Colombia in Barranquilla on October 10 and Uruguay in Manaus on October 14.

The five-time world champions lead the 10-team South American zone standings with eight wins from as many matches.

The top four teams will earn a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an inter-continental playoff.

Xinhua/NAN.