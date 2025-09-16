UBA speaks as fire guts branch in Lagos + Video

In a brave situation response, several staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA) were seen jumping from the upper floors of the bank’s Lagos Island branch in Lagos State while attempting to escape a fire outbreak at the premises, which the bank has confirmed.

The Eagle Online reports that fire broke out at a section of Afriland Towers, which houses the UBA branch, a Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) office, and other companies in the Marina area of Lagos Island.

The incident, captured in several videos shared on social media from different angles, showed thick smoke billowing from the high-rise building as panic spread across the busy commercial hub.

In one footage, the brave workers were seen attempting to jump from the storey building, while others were rescued with the aid of a ladder by residents and passersby.

Confirming the outbreak, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said its operatives were battling the fire at the six-storey building located on Broad Street.

“A fire outbreak is currently being battled at a six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island. The call was received at 13:38 hours, and fire crews from Ebute Elefun Fire Station and Sari Iganmu Fire Station responded,” the fire service disclosed in a statement signed by its Deputy Controller General, Ogabi Olajide.

It explained that the fire started in the inverter room in the basement before smoke spread across multiple floors and engulfed the structure.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations has been concluded dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders,” it added.

Also confirming the fire incident, UBA assured that all its branch staff, customers and other visitors in the building are safely secured.

It however clarified that the affected building engulfed in fire is not the bank’s head office as reported on online and social media.

The statement said: “We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our many branches in Lagos Island.

“As against reports on online and social media, the affected building is not UBA House, Marina, the Bank’s head office.

“We have ensured the safety and well-being of our branch staff, customers and other visitors in the building. For further enquiry, kindly contact cfc@ubagroup.com or call 07002255822.”

As of press time, no casualties had been officially confirmed.

