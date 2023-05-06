Braking: #Sudan: Fourth batch of fleeing Nigerians leave Port Sudan

The fourth batch of evacuated Nigerians from the war-torn Sudan are on their way back to the country.

The evacuees are aboard of Tarco Airline, B737-300.

The Eagleonline source said the fleeing Nigerians left Port Sudan International Airport today – Saturday, 6th May, 2023, at 7:20am local time, with a total of 132 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees); 124 adults

seven infants

The source put the estimated time of arrival from Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba, South Sudan (JUB) at 2hrs 50 min. The stop over will be 1 hour n Juba.

It was gathered that they will travel from JUB to ABV, for 03:30 min l, bringing the total Atime to 7hrs 30min

The Eagleonline source said that the flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 1:30pm to 2pm Nigerian time.